Kallum Watkins: England centre to return for Leeds Rhinos in testimonial

Kallum Watkins missed the England and New Zealand Test series last autumn

England centre Kallum Watkins will make his first appearance since May in Sunday's testimonial against Castleford at Headingley, after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Watkins, 27, scored seven tries in 14 games before being injured against the Tigers at Magic Weekend and missed the rest of the Super League campaign.

He made his debut for the Rhinos against Celtic Crusaders in April 2008.

Since then he has played 240 games, scoring 130 tries.

New signings Trent Merrin and Konrad Hurrell will play their first games for the Rhinos on Sunday.

Kangaroos international Merrin joined from Penrith Panthers, while Tonga international Hurrell was signed from Gold Coast Titans.