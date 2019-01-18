Remi Casty: Catalans Dragons appoint prop as captain for 2019

Remi Casty is Catalans Dragons' record appearance maker

Catalans Dragons have appointed prop Remi Casty as their captain for the 2019 Super League season.

The 33-year-old held the role in 2012 and 2013 in his first stint at the club before a move to Sydney Roosters.

Casty, who returned in 2015 and signed a new two-year contract last July, said: "I'm once again really proud to be the captain of this team.

"We have a Challenge Cup trophy to defend, the game at the Nou Camp and higher ambitions in the Super League."