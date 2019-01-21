Challenge Cup: Catalans to defend Coral-sponsored trophy in 2019

Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons will defend their trophy in 2019 after all as part of a new two-year, seven-figure sponsorship deal with Coral.

The French club, the first non-English side to win the trophy, had been considering their place after being asked to pay a £500,000 entry deposit.

But the Rugby Football League have reached an agreement "to end recent uncertainty about their participation".

The new deal will also include a women's competition for the first time.

More to follow.