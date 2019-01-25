2021 Rugby League World Cup: Venues to be named live on the BBC
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|Dates: 23 October-27 November 2021 in England
The venues for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, which is being hosted in England, will be announced at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday, 29 January.
The announcement will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and on Connected TV and will be presented by Helen Skelton and Kevin Sinfield.
Traditional rugby league strongholds such as Leeds, Greater Manchester, York and Sheffield are among the bidders.
London, Liverpool, Newcastle and Preston are also under consideration.
|Participating teams
|England (hosts), Australia (holders), Fiji, France, Jamaica, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Wales, plus four other European teams (from Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Norway, Russia and Scotland) and one other qualifier from Cook Islands, South Africa and USA.