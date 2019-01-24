Pauli Pauli: Wakefield Trinity prop to miss start of season after suffering knee injury

Pauli Pauli's time at Newcastle Knights ended early after he broke his leg

Wakefield Trinity prop Pauli Pauli will miss the start of the Super League season after injuring his knee.

The 25-year-old Australian has damaged his posterior cruciate ligament and will be out for two to three months.

Pauli was hurt in a pre-season game against Newcastle as he prepared for his second campaign with the Wildcats.

The former Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels forward scored eight tries in 28 appearances for Wakefield last season.