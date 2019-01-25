Sydney Roosters proclaimed World Champions... a month before World Club Challenge

Three billboards outside Atlanta, Georgia have prematurely proclaimed Sydney Roosters as rugby league's 'World Champions' leading Wigan Warriors to have some fun on social media

The New England Patriots will meet the LA Rams in Super Bowl LIII (53 to non-Roman numeral readers) in Atlanta, Georgia next week in one of sport's biggest events.

With the world's media heading to the USA city the NRL have decided to have three billboards erected around the area proclaiming Sydney Roosters as the sport's 'World Champions'.

The problem?

They play Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge NEXT month.

The Australian side, the reigning NRL Grand Final winners, travel to England to play the Warriors at the DW Stadium in the annual showpiece between the winners of the game's two major leagues on Sunday, 17 February.

It's been reported that NRL boss Todd Greenberg sent a memo to staff saying: "Americans always claim their domestic league winners, whether it's NBA, MLB or NFL are the World Champions. So, if they can make this claim, why can't we?"

The Warriors seem to have seen the funny side of it at any rate, Photoshopping a still from the Oscar winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to thank the NRL for 'sorting their team talk'.

You have to wonder if Melbourne Storm, who are the sport's reigning world champions after beating Leeds Rhinos in the World Club Challenge in 2018, aren't feeling a bit left out...