Kevin Brown: Warrington vice-captain set to miss entire season with Achilles injury

Ex-Wigan, Huddersfield and Widnes playmaker Brown retired from international rugby at 33 in March 2018

Warrington vice-captain Kevin Brown looks like missing the entire 2019 season after suffering a training ground injury over the weekend.

Scans have confirmed 34-year-old former England half-back Brown has ruptured his Achilles.

Warrington say the injury carries a recovery time of around nine months, which effectively means he will not play this season.

Brown has spent two seasons with Warrington after signing from Widnes.

The St Helens-born former Wigan player was signed from their local rivals for an undisclosed transfer fee after moving from Huddersfield in 2013.

"The club will fully support Kevin throughout his recovery and rehab," Warrington said in a club statement.

Warrington, four times Grand Final runners-up in the past seven years, start their new season at home to eight-times Super League champions Leeds Rhinos next Saturday (2 February, 17:15 GMT).

Brown was part of the Wire side beaten by Wigan, three times their Old Trafford conquerors now, in the 2018 Grand Final.