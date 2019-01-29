2021 Rugby League World Cup: Emirates Stadium confirmed among host venues

Old Trafford will host both the men's and women's World Cup finals in 2021

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Dates: 23 October-27 November 2021 in England

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will be one of 21 host venues for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

It will be the first non-football match to be played at the 60,260-capacity stadium, which opened in 2006.

As well as the men's World Cup, the women's and wheelchair events will be run alongside it for the first time.

Newcastle's St James' Park will host the opening ceremony on 23 October with the men's and women's finals both at Old Trafford on 27 November 2021.

All the venues were announced live on the BBC Sport website, with traditional rugby league strongholds such as Leeds, Greater Manchester, Liverpool and Hull chosen.

However, Coventry, Doncaster and York have also been included in the list.

Australia are the defending men's and women's champions, the men beating England 6-0 and the women edging out New Zealand 23-16 in the 2017 finals on home soil.

The draw will take place on 27 November, two years out from the final, and the full list of venues for all three tournaments is:

Newcastle - St James' Park (52,405 capacity)

- St James' Park (52,405 capacity) Sheffield - Bramall Lane (32,702) & English Institute of Sport

- Bramall Lane (32,702) & English Institute of Sport Doncaster - Keepmoat Stadium (15,231)

- Keepmoat Stadium (15,231) Hull - KCOM Stadium (25,586)

- KCOM Stadium (25,586) York - York Community Stadium (8,005)

- York Community Stadium (8,005) Huddersfield - John Smith's Stadium (24,500)

- John Smith's Stadium (24,500) Leeds - Elland Road (37,890) & Headingley Stadium (21,062)

- Elland Road (37,890) & Headingley Stadium (21,062) Liverpool - Anfield (54,074)

- Anfield (54,074) Manchester - Old Trafford (74,994)

- Old Trafford (74,994) Preston - First training base to be revealed

- First training base to be revealed St. Helens - Totally Wicked Stadium (18,00)

- Totally Wicked Stadium (18,00) Warrington - Halliwell Jones Stadium (15,200)

- Halliwell Jones Stadium (15,200) Leigh & Wigan - Leigh Sports Village (12,000)

- Leigh Sports Village (12,000) Bolton - University of Bolton Stadium (28,723)

- University of Bolton Stadium (28,723) London - Emirates Stadium (60,260) & Copper Box Arena (7,500)

- Emirates Stadium (60,260) & Copper Box Arena (7,500) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium (34,742)

- Riverside Stadium (34,742) Workington - Workington Community Stadium (under construction)

- Workington Community Stadium (under construction) Coventry - Ricoh Arena (32,609)