Super League: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website and app
Castleford Tigers could give a debut to Jordan Rankin after he joined the club in a swap deal from Huddersfield Giants.
Greg Eden and Ben Roberts both come into the squad after missing the friendly against Leeds Rhinos.
Catalans Dragons will be without the injured Greg Bird (broken thumb) for the first month of the season.
England international Sam Tomkins could make his debut for Les Dracs after joining from Wigan.
Castleford Tigers (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Foster, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.
Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Tomkins.