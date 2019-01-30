Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Fiji international Akuila Uate has joined Huddersfield from Manly Sea Eagles

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford has only named 18 players in his initial squad because of injuries.

Akuila Uate could make his full debut for the Giants but winger Jermaine McGillvary (hamstring) is out until March.

Salford Red Devils could give debuts to new signings Ken Sio and Gil Dudson.

Kris Welham returns to the squad after missing the friendly with Wigan Warriors, while Logan Tomkins is back after missing the end of last season.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Ikahihifo, Walne, Senior, Wardle.

Salford Red Devils (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Lakubuwai, Tomkins, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.