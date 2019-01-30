Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC

Hull KR's Joel Tomkins (left) and Hull FC's Danny Houghton pose with the Super League trophy

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Hull KR host city rivals Hull FC in their opening match of the 2019 Super League season at Craven Park.

Rovers include several new signings in their squad, including Josh Drinkwater, Kane Linnett and Weller Hauraki, while Joel Tomkins will captain the side.

Hull FC are without England's Jake Connor, who is suspended.

Albert Kelly (shoulder) and Fetuli Talanoa (knee) are among several injury absentees, but Marc Sneyd is likely to feature for the first time since July.

Half-back Sneyd missed the end of the 2018 campaign with a knee problem.

Hull KR finished 10th on their return to Super League last season and confirmed their top-flight status via the Qualifiers, while Hull FC were eighth at the end of the Super 8s.

Hull KR: Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Thompson, Dawson-Jones, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Lane, Paea, Langtree, Litten, Washbrook.