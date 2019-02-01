Super League: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Blake Austin joined Warrington on a three-year deal from Canberra Raiders

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves have included five new players in their 19-man squad to face Leeds Rhinos in their opening Super League fixture.

Stand-off Blake Austin and forward Jason Clarke are among those who could make debuts for the Wire.

Leeds boss Dave Furner has named three new signings in his squad.

Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea and Trent Merrin, while James Donaldson could also feature having joined following an initial trial period.

Warrington Wolves (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, T King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lololhea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson.