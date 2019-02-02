Super League: London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity

London Broncos brought in Ryan Morgan from St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 3 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos have five new faces in their squad as they return to Super League action after beating Toronto in last season's Million Pound Game.

Luke Yates, Ryan Morgan, Nathan Mason, Greg Richards and Matty Fozard are all line for their Broncos debuts.

Wakefield are looking to improve on last season's fifth-place finish, but are without prop Pauli Pauli (knee).

Boss Chris Chester includes new signings Danny Brough, George King and Craig Kopczak in his 19-man squad.

There is no place, though, for former Leigh stand-off Ben Reynolds.

It is London Broncos' first top-flight match since relegation in 2014

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward told BBC Sport: "At the beginning of last season I told the boys they were capable of being Super League players and now they've got that opportunity.

"There are also lads who have played in the Super League academy system for a number of years and it's a big challenge for them to step up.

"As coaches we're about developing and making them better and hopefully they'll show up well this year."

Wakefield boss Chris Chester told BBC Radio Leeds: "They'll be well up for this game and we're playing them on a 4G pitch as well which they're used to.

"It's really important we come out of the blocks flying - we did it last year, won our first four, and that really set us up for the rest of the year.

"But we weren't a consistent team last year and that's one big thing we are trying to work on. We've signed some good senior pros that have brought a real honesty to training and out on the pitch."

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Foxard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tupou, Wood.