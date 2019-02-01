Kallum Watkins: Leeds Rhinos skipper 'like new signing' on return from knee injury

Kallum Watkins has 130 tries in 240 games for Leeds Rhinos

Skipper Kallum Watkins is like a new signing for Leeds Rhinos after his recovery from a cruciate ligament knee injury, says head coach David Furner.

Watkins, 27, missed all but 14 games of the 2018 season because of the injury, but returned in his testimonial against Castleford last weekend.

Furner is confident the England centre will be back to his best, and add to his 130 tries in 240 Rhinos games.

"He's like a new squad member," Furner told BBC Sport.

"He's our captain, he's another good addition for 2019. I've been watching him train opposed [so I was confident], it was just a final tick from the medical staff.

"He's going to get confidence with every game, he'll get to the point particularly with a knee injury where he doesn't even remember what's happened."

Furner's arrival at Leeds as head coach for 2019 coincides with some stellar National Rugby League signings in the shape of Australia back-rower Trent Merrin and Tongan duo Konrad Hurrell and Tui Lolohea.

James Donaldson has also been signed from Hull KR to add to the player pool at Headingley.

"The three signings are certainly going to make our team a lot stronger," Furner added.

"As a coach I look at the squad as a whole and see where improvements can be made, it's exciting as player to come over and enjoy the atmosphere and the crowds and the game."

With a newly-developed Headingley, new coach and impressive new arrivals, Leeds are already being tipped to avoid a repeat of their season of struggle in 2018.

And they start the new campaign with a trip to Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

As a player, Furner helped Leeds to Grand Final success but is cautious about expectations going into the new campaign.

"It's just round one," he said. "We've got to adapt to the new players and the way I want to play It's exciting to watch the team grow week in week out."