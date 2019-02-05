Jonny Lomax: St Helens half-back signs new four-year deal with Super League club

Jonny Lomax has scored 89 tries and 103 goals during his time with St Helens

St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax has signed a new four-year deal to keep him with the Super League club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old came through the Saints academy and has made 190 appearances since his debut in 2009.

"I am made up to have re-signed for the team I have supported and followed from a young age in the stands," he said.

"My career has had its up and downs, but hopefully we can now add to the good times in the pursuit of trophies."

Lomax's decision to extending his stay with the club follows team-mates Tommy Makinson and James Roby also signing new deals.

"It's more fantastic news for our club. Jonny is coming into his best years as a rugby league player," head coach Justin Holbrook said.

"He looks very determined, as ever, to have a big season after a terrific year last year.

"He is a very hard worker and a deep thinker of the game. He is an absolute professional how he goes about his business and it's another great boost to have such a quality player commit to the club long-term."