Super League: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 8 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has kept faith with the same 19-man squad despite their opening weekend defeat by St Helens.

Tony Clubb and Gabe Hamlin, who were both injury doubts after the Saints game, are fit to play.

Leeds Rhinos head coach David Furner has made two changes, with prop Nathaniel Peteru and winger Harry Newman added to the squad.

Back-rowers Cameron Smith and Jamie Jones-Buchanan are the men to make way.

Both teams lost their opening matches of the new Super League campaign, with Leeds beaten by Warrington on Saturday.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Leeds (from): Walker, T. Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Donaldson, Newman