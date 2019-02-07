Super League: Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Arthur Romano comes in for Catalans with David Mead out for family reasons

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons remain without back-rower Greg Bird and winger Jodie Broughton through injury, while David Mead is unavailable for family reasons.

Centre Arthur Romano comes into the squad, as replacement for Mead.

Huddersfield have Aaron Murphy back in the squad, while Sam Hewitt and Izaac Farrell also come in.

Lee Gaskell drops out of the 19, while issues regarding Ukuma Ta'ai's registration and visa mean he is unavailable for selection.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Romano, Tomkins

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, Turner, Uate, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, English, Grix, Ikahihifo, Walne, Hewitt, I. Senior, Farrell, Joe Wardle.