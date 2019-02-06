Brett Delaney: Eye injury forces ex-Leeds Rhinos back-rower to retire

Brett Delaney played 213 games for Leeds Rhinos during nine years at Headingley

Former Leeds Rhinos, Gold Coast and Parramatta back-rower Brett Delaney has retired from professional rugby league after a repeat of a facial injury.

Delaney, 33, joined Championship side Featherstone Rovers for 2019, but was again injured in a pre-season trial game against Halifax.

The Australian ended a nine-year stay at the Rhinos at the end of 2018.

While at Headingley, he played in and won three Grand Finals and also lifted two Challenge Cups.

"Unfortunately it's not worked out and it looks like I will have to have another operation, but I've still really enjoyed the short time I've had here," Delaney said.

"I've had a great career, where I've done everything and don't have any regrets. I'd like to give a special thanks to all my coaches and the supporters at Leeds and Featherstone."

After spells in the National Rugby League in his homeland, Delaney moved to Super League as a centre but ended up playing the majority of his 213 games for Leeds in the pack.