Jamie Ellis: Castleford Tigers half-back out for up to six months

Jamie Ellis made 18 Super League appearances in 2018

Castleford Tigers half-back Jamie Ellis has been ruled out for up to six months with a serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury prior to their pre-season friendly with Featherstone last month and requires surgery.

Ellis is the second Tigers player to be sidelined with a long-term problem after fellow half-back Luke Gale ruptured an Achilles tendon.

"It's a tough one and we need to look after him," coach Daryl Powell said.