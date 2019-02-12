Man of Steel: Jonathan Davies and Jason Robinson among 21-strong panel

Ellery Hanley (centre front row) chairs the 21-strong new Man of Steel panel

Dual-code internationals Jason Robinson and Jonathan Davies are among 21 of the game's legends who will select Super League's Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Three-time winner Ellery Hanley chairs the panel, which also includes Martin Offiah, Adrian Morley, Denis Betts and Garry Schofield.

The prestigious 2019 player of the year winner will be unveiled in October.

"The panel is an outstanding group of former players from across the generations," Hanley said.

Former French prop Jerome Guisset and ex-Bradford Bulls and New Zealand half-back Robbie Hunter-Paul were also named at an unveiling ceremony in Leeds.

"Seven of the group are previous Man of Steel winners and five have been inducted into the Hall of Fame," Hanley added.

"Their insight is priceless and will shape the worthy winner of the game's ultimate individual accolade."

Each week, panel members will be allocated matches from which they select the top three players.

In previous seasons, the award was determined by a poll of current Super League players.

The scores are announced each week until round 22 in mid-July, when the leaderboard will be hidden until the awards ceremony.

"It feels wholly appropriate that the game's highest individual award, with over 40 years of heritage, be selected by a panel of iconic and multi-decorated former players," Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said.

The Man of Steel panel in full: