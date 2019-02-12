Ryan Bailey: Former Leeds Rhinos prop retires from rugby league

Over 13 years at Leeds, Ryan Bailey helped the club win 12 major trophies

Former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain prop Ryan Bailey has retired as a player aged 34.

He won six Grand Finals during 13 years and 307 appearances for Leeds after joining the Super League club in 2002.

Over his 17-year career, he played in 362 senior games, including short spells at clubs including Hull KR, Castleford, Warrington and Leigh.

But he was best-loved at Leeds, where he won a Challenge Cup and three World Club Challenges plus the Grand Finals.

"I've got a family to think about, I'm putting them first now as I start a new chapter," said Bailey, who received a testimonial from Leeds in 2014.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "Ryan has enjoyed a brilliant career and achieved everything possible. I know how much it meant to him every time he pulled on a Leeds Rhinos shirt and I think fans could see that."

In January 2018, he escaped a drugs ban for refusing to submit a test sample in a landmark case against UK Anti-Doping, having been worried water from the doping officer may have been contaminated.