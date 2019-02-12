Ryan Bailey: Former Leeds Rhinos prop retires from rugby league

Former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain prop Ryan Bailey has retired as a player aged 34.

He won six Grand Finals during 13 years and 307 appearances for Leeds after joining the Super League club in 2002.

Over his 17-year career, he played in 362 senior games, including short spells at clubs including Hull KR, Castleford, Warrington and Leigh.

But he was best-loved at Leeds, where he won a Challenge Cup and three World Club Challenges plus the Grand Finals.

"I've got a family to think about, I'm putting them first now as I start a new chapter," said Bailey, who received a testimonial from Leeds in 2014.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "Ryan has enjoyed a brilliant career and achieved everything possible. I know how much it meant to him every time he pulled on a Leeds Rhinos shirt and I think fans could see that."

In January 2018, he escaped a drugs ban for refusing to submit a test sample in a landmark case against UK Anti-Doping, having been worried water from the doping officer may have been contaminated.

