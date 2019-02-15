Super League: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Jackson Hastings has been a key player for the Red Devils this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 17 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Super League leaders Salford Red Devils have named an unchanged squad for the visit of Leeds.

Back-rower Tyrone McCarthy and winger Jake Bibby have not yet featured this term despite being named in the 19 for the opening two games.

Leeds Rhinos will also keep faith with an unchanged squad for Sunday's trip across the M62.

Dave Furner is looking for his first win since he returned to his old club as head coach this winter.

Half-back Richie Myler will be back on familiar turf, having played more than 50 games for Salford.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Donaldson, Newman.