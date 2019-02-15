World Club Challenge: Sydney Roosters' Cooper Cronk wants fixture to continue

Cooper Cronk won the NRL Grand Final with Sydney Roosters against his former club Melbourne Storm last season

World Club Challenge: Wigan v Sydney Roosters Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 17 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Manchester plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Sydney Roosters half-back Cooper Cronk thinks the annual World Club Challenge match will remain despite format changes and criticism.

In 2018, Leeds Rhinos played Melbourne Storm in Australia as they were reportedly reluctant to disrupt their pre-season and travel to England.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan take on Cronk's 2018 NRL Premiers at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

"I love the concept, I want to be a part of it," Cronk, 35, told BBC Sport.

"From my personal perspective, I think the game is locked in for the future whether Sunday's game is close, the best game that's ever been produced or even a blowout."

The competition returned to a one-off fixture last year after three seasons as the World Club Series.

The format included three teams from the Super League and three from the NRL for 2015 and 2016 and two from each for 2017. The 2018 match saw the Storm beat Leeds 38-4 in Melbourne.

"The fact that the best team in England and Australia get to play together on the world stage, promote rugby league and play off for a trophy is more than enough for it to stay in the ideas and the fronts of minds for rugby league people," Cronk, who has played in eight NRL Grand Finals, continued.

"The question is the timing of the schedules and when to do it. But at this stage as players we don't get to make that decision."

Logistical issues

Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin, who led the Cherry and Whites to victory over Cronulla Sharks in the 2017 match, thinks despite the issues over where and when the game is played, it remains a valued spot on the calendar.

"Logistically there's always going to be issues with travel for both teams as well as issues over who's playing at home and who's away and the travel that comes with that, but from a player's point of view once it's organised we buy into it 100%," he said.

"We enjoy the challenge of the game, representing the club, the team, the country and from our perspective, there's a lot of lads in our team who haven't played international games and this means you can represent your country."

NRL sides have proven tough opposition for their Super League opponents in recent years, with Australian teams winning eight of the past 10 matches.

"You need buy-ins from both the NRL and Super League but from a club point of view and mine, I think it's a great idea," Wigan back-rower Liam Farrell said.

"We just need to make sure we're staying at that level and make sure there's no blow-it scores to the NRL teams and make sure we can compete well."

Meanwhile, Roosters captain Boyd Cordner still thinks the competition holds plenty of prestige as he prepares to play in his second World Club Challenge match after victory against Wigan in Sydney in 2014.

"For us as a club it's a main priority. We look forward to coming over and have been since we won the NRL Premiership so for me personally, it's something I love doing," Cordner said.

"I love my history and it's been around for a while now and I want it to stay and get better and bigger."