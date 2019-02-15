Challenge Cup: BBC to show Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield third-round tie
|Coral Challenge Cup: Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield
|Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live streaming on the BBC Sport website, connected TVs and the BBC Sport app, and live scores on the BBC Sport website.
Thatto Heath Crusaders' home third-round Coral Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Mayfield will be streamed live by BBC Sport on Saturday, 9 March.
Crusaders were National Conference League Division One champions last season, joining Mayfield in the Premier Division for 2019.
Then visitors are coached by former Bradford centre Matt Calland, a two-time cup finalist.
More than 40,000 people have watched the opening two rounds on BBC Sport.
Full Challenge Cup third round draw
Keighley Cougars v Distington
Oldham v Haydock
Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield
Wigan St Judes v Lock Lane
Newcastle Thunder v West Wales Raiders
London Skolars v North Wales Crusaders
Hunslet v West Bowling
Workington Town v Siddal
York Acorn v Featherstone Lions
West Hull v Dewsbury Moor
Doncaster v Coventry Bears
Whitehaven v Wigan St Patricks