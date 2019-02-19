Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins scored one of Catalans' four tries as they beat Huddersfield in their previous Super League outing

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Thursday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Wakefield will be without second row Danny Kirmond and prop Craig Huby for the visit of Catalans in Super League.

Both been ruled out with injuries and have been replaced by Keegan Hirst and James Batchelor in a 19-man squad.

Catalans welcome back David Mead, Ben Garcia and Antoni Maria from injuries but prop Julian Bousquet is out.

Coach Steve McNamara is unable to include returning winger Fouad Yaha in his squad as he waits to complete his registration after joining from Agen.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Wood.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Goudemand, Maria, Baitieri, Tomkins.

Referee: Chris Kendall