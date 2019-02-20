Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Jermaine McGillvary scored 11 Super League tries in 2018

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Leeds; BBC local radio commentary available via the BBC Sport website and app; live scores online

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary (hamstring) returns to the squad.

Prop Ukuma Ta'ai is also set to make his first appearance of the season after visa issues prevented him from playing in their first two games.

Warrington coach Steve Price makes one change to the squad from the win over Hull KR.

Toby King returns from his one-match suspension and takes the place of Sitaleki Akauola.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Grix, Ikahihifo, Walne, Wardle.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.