Super League: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Tommy Makinson scored two tries for St Helens in the win over Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; BBC local radio commentary available via the BBC Sport website and app; live scores online

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has again named the same squad he selected for the narrow win over Wakefield.

Saints, Castleford and Warrington are the only teams in Super League with a 100% record.

Leeds recall Liam Sutcliffe (illness) and Mikolaj Oledzki (hip) after they missed the win at Salford, but James Donaldson (concussion) is ruled out.

Carl Ablett, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ashton Golding and Dom Crosby are still sidelined.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Bentley, Coote.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Newman.