Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio commentary available via the BBC Sport website and app; live scores online

Hull KR welcome back Danny Addy (shoulder) and Joel Tomkins (concussion).

Ryan Shaw could make his first appearance of the season but James Greenwood misses out with concussion.

Salford Red Devils have made one change from the squad named for the heavy defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Daniel Murray comes in, while Tyrone McCarthy and Jake Bibby will hope to feature after missing out on the matchday squad last week.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.