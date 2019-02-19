Ben Crooks: Hull KR lose injured winger for up to six weeks
Hull KR winger Ben Crooks will be out of action for up to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his back.
Crooks suffered a broken vertebra during his side's 22-12 win over London Broncos on Sunday.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital after he was injured in a tackle and failed to return for the second half.
A Hull KR statement read: "The club will work closely with Ben to ensure he returns to full fitness and ready for match action as soon as possible."