Super League: London Broncos v Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have won both of their Super League matches so far this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Local radio commentaries available via the BBC Sport website and app; live scores online

London Broncos have named an unchanged 19-man squad for the visit of Castleford on Saturday.

After starting the Super League season by beating Wakefield, London lost consecutively to Salford and Hull KR.

Castleford have made three changes from their most recent match - a 26-18 win at Hull FC on 7 February.

Chris Clarkson could make his Tigers debut, while Matt Cook and Cory Aston are also included, with Mitch Clark among an injured trio dropping out.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Castleford (from): Aston, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts