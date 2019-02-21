Widnes Vikings: Club postpone game amid ongoing uncertainty about their future

Widnes Vikings have postponed Sunday's Championship game against Sheffield Eagles "with discussions ongoing to ensure the club's survival".

A prospective takeover of the club fell through on Tuesday and they were then unable to pay staff on Wednesday.

The Vikings were relegated from Super League last season after a seven-year spell in the top tier of rugby league.

They said the decision to postpone Sunday's game had been done "in conjunction" with the Eagles.

