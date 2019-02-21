Widnes Vikings: Club postpone game amid ongoing uncertainty about their future

Breaking news

Widnes Vikings have postponed Sunday's Championship game against Sheffield Eagles "with discussions ongoing to ensure the club's survival".

A prospective takeover of the club fell through on Tuesday and they were then unable to pay staff on Wednesday.

The Vikings were relegated from Super League last season after a seven-year spell in the top tier of rugby league.

They said the decision to postpone Sunday's game had been done "in conjunction" with the Eagles.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport