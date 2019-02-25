Joel Tomkins: Hull KR captain's charge could lead to five-game ban

Joel Tomkins
Joel Tomkins joined Hull KR after leaving Wigan Warriors in June 2018

Hull KR skipper Joel Tomkins could be facing a five-match ban after being charged with questioning a match official's integrity.

Tomkins was charged with the Grade D offence after his side's loss to Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

The Robins, who had led 22-8 at the break before falling to a 24-22 defeat, have won two and lost two of their Super League games so far this season.

Tomkins joined Hull KR after leaving Wigan Warriors in June 2018.

