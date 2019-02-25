Jodie Broughton: Catalans Dragons winger ruled out with biceps injury
Catalans Dragons winger Jodie Broughton has been ruled out with a "long-term" biceps injury.
The 31-year-old has not featured since suffering a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury in July 2018.
The former Hull FC, Salford and Huddersfield man suffered the latest setback in a reserve game and will have surgery on Monday.
Les Dracs have won one and lost two of their three Super League games this season.