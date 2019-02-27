Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

Michael Shenton's Castleford have a 100% winning record from their first three Super League matches

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 1 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Back-rower Adam Milner misses out for Castleford Tigers after suffering a foot injury at London Broncos last weekend, with Lewis Peachey coming in.

One of Cory Aston, Jacques O'Neill or Peachey will make their first-team debut in Milner's absence.

Joel Tomkins is the major omission for Hull KR, having been stood down ahead of his hearing to answer a charge of questioning an official's integrity.

Fellow back-rower James Greenwood returns to the 19 following concussion.

Castleford (from): Aston, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Millington, Minikin, Moors, O'Neill, Peachey, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts

Hull KR (from): Hall, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Dagger