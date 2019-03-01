Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

From the section

Jermaine McGillvary scored a try for Huddersfield against Warrington on 22 February on his return from injury

Betfred Super League Venue: The John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 3 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants have recalled Oliver Russell and Colton Roche from loan spells at Leigh and Workington Town respectively.

Jake Wardle is also added to the squad, replacing his brother Joe in head coach Simon Woolford's matchday 19.

Half-back Albert Kelly returns to the Hull FC squad for the first time since July, after a shoulder injury ended his 2018 season.

Jamie Shaul requires a head test after a second concussion in the past year.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Wardle, Grix, Russell, Roche, Ikahihifo, Walne

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Thompson, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Litten, Naulago, Ellis