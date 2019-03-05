NRL: Tyrone May banned after arrest over leaked sex tapes

Tyrone May has been stood down under the Australian National Rugby League's new policy

Penrith Panthers utility Tyrone May has been banned by the National Rugby League after being charged by police for his part in leaking sex tapes.

May, 22, was charged with filming and disseminating footage involving two separate women without consent.

The NRL, Australia's domestic competition, has brought in new rules meaning players accused of "serious crimes" are automatically banned.

May was granted conditional bail and will appear in court on 1 May.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "That is a matter for the courts. The no-fault stand down will remain in force until the court proceedings are concluded."

The first incident was alleged to have occurred in February 2018 and the second in May.

The women say they did not give permission for the distribution of the videos, although there is no suggestion they complained about sexual misconduct.

Penrith chairman David O'Neill said: "Panthers acknowledges the seriousness of the charges and agrees the decision is in the best interests of the game.

"May will continue to train with the club."

Last week Greenberg said the NRL's "terrible" off-season "cannot be repeated" after St George Illawarra forward Jack de Belin and Manly Sea Eagles forward Dylan Walker were banned.

De Belin, who pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge in February, was the first player to be banned under the new no-fault stand down policy.

Walker was suspended after being charged for an alleged domestic violence-related assault on his fiancee.

In February, the NRL banned Ben Barba after footage emerged of him in an alleged "physical altercation" with his partner.

The NRL is widely regarded as the world's premier domestic rugby league competition. The new season starts on 14 March.