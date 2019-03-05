Super League: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Adam Milner missed the Hull KR game with an ankle injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 7 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves have named an unchanged 19-man squad despite their first Super League defeat of the season against Catalans Dragons.

Steve Price's side had a 100% record before their single-point loss in Perpignan last Saturday.

Castleford Tigers have restored fit-again lock Adam Milner and versatile Alex Foster to their 19.

Prop Grant Millington is suspended after his fighting ban from the Hull KR win, and Lewis Peachey misses out.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood

Castleford (from): Aston, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts