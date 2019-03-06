Super League: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Dom Manfredi has not started for Wigan since last year's Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors welcome back winger Dom Manfredi for Friday's match against Huddersfield Giants as Super League's bottom two meet at the DW Stadium.

Ben Flower and Gabe Hamlin also return for Wigan, who are awaiting the result of their appeal against a points deduction following Tuesday's hearing.

Akuila Uate, Joe Wardle and Oliver Roberts are all back in Huddersfield's 19-man squad.

The Giants are bottom of the table after four successive defeats.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bullock, Clubb, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellow, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, Joe Wardle, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Jake Wardle.