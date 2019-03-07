Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Salford's Niall Evalds has scored four tries in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara makes two changes from the squad which beat Warrington.

Greg Bird and Lambert Belmas are back, replacing Antoni Maria and the injured Tony Gigot. and could both make their first appearance of the season.

Ed Chamberlain is named in a Salford squad for the first time this season after recovering from injury.

Jake Bibby could make his first start of 2019 and Mark Flanagan may return, while Lee Mossop is injured.

Catalans (from): Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Baitieri, Yaha, Tomkins.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.