Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

Danny Kirmond was out with a bicep injury but is back in the squad

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 10 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity welcome back skipper Danny Kirmond to the squad after a bicep injury, but at the expense of Matty Ashurst.

Ashurst picked up a knee injury against Leeds, but is expected to return for the trip to Hull FC next week.

Hull KR have prop Mitch Garbutt available after illness, while Adam Rooks and Will Oakes are added.

Joel Tomkins is suspended, while Robbie Mulhern is injured following the defeat by Castleford Tigers last week.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Masoe, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkins, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Dagger, Rooks.