Matt Davis: London Broncos re-sign Warrington Wolves forward on loan
- From the section Rugby League
Super League side London Broncos have re-signed Warrington Wolves second row Matt Davis on a one-month loan deal.
The 22-year-old forward left the capital to join the Wire on a two-year contract at the end of last season.
"Matty is a great lad with an attitude to match and we are sure he will add lots to the group," Broncos head coach Danny Ward told the club website.
"He was a big part of the Broncos and what we have achieved over the last few years and it's great to have him back."