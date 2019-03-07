Challenge Cup: Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield live on BBC Sport website

From the section

Thatto Heath Crusaders beat Leigh Miners Rangers to reach the next stage of the 2019 Challenge Cup

Coral Challenge Cup: Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield Venue: Crusader Park Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Streamed live on the BBC Sport website, connected TVs and BBC Sport app.

Two amateur rugby league heavyweights meet in the latest Challenge Cup tie to be streamed on the BBC Sport website.

Thatto Heath Crusaders, with former Super League players Sean Kenny and Bobbie Goulding Jr - host fellow NCL Premier League club Rochdale Mayfield in the third round on Saturday.

Last season Mayfield beat Crosfields in the first round live on the BBC.

Coverage is live from Crusader Park with England and St Helens star Jodie Cunningham on the commentary team.