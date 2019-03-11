Taulima Tautai: Wigan Warriors prop receives three-game suspension
Wigan prop Taulima Tautai has been banned by the Rugby Football League for "other contrary behaviour" in Friday's Super League defeat by Huddersfield.
The 30-year-old was given a three-game suspension after his boot made contact with the face of Giants back-rower Ukuma Ta'ai following a tackle.
He will miss games against Warrington, Salford and Catalans Dragons.
Teammates Tony Clubb and Willie Isa also received penalty notices without a ban for Grade A offences in the game.
Catalans back-rower Kenny Edwards, Salford back-rower Ben Nakubuwai and Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell were all cautioned.