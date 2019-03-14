Super League: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Bryson Goodwin misses out for Warrington with an ankle injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 15 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app; Live scores online

New Zealand centre Bryson Goodwin misses out for Warrington with an ankle injury picked up in the Castleford win.

Better news for the Wire comes in the shape of versatile Ben Currie retaining his place after coming through the Cas game unscathed.

Joe Greenwood returns for Wigan after a spell out with concussion, while centre Dan Sarginson also comes back.

Wigan do have injuries to Dom Manfredi, Liam Marshall and Sam Powell, while Taulima Tautai is suspended.

The game is a repeat of the 2018 Grand Final, which Wigan won at Old Trafford.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Williams.