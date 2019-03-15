Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Catalans Dragons

Hull KR beat Catalans Dragons 23-4 in their Super League meeting at Craven Park last season

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 17 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside; Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Joel Tomkins is expected to return for Hull KR following his two-match suspension.

Robbie Mulhern is also in contention to play after missing last week's victory over Wakefield through injury.

Catalans will be without David Mead, Micky McIlorum, Mika Simon, Ben Garcia and Jodie Broughton.

But hooker Alrix Da Costa and Tony Gigot are fit to return, and centre Arthur Romano could make his first appearance of the season.

Hull KR: Hall, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Dagger, Rooks.

Catalans: Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Tomkins.