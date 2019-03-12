Challenge Cup fourth round draw: Keighley Cougars face derby against Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls, celebrating here in 2003, last won the Challenge Cup in 2005

Keighley Cougars have been handed a West Yorkshire derby date with five-times winners Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup fourth round.

Community club Lock Lane, from Castleford, travel to Batley Bulldogs for another all-Yorkshire encounter.

Fellow amateurs Featherstone Lions will be at home to Doncaster, and Thatto Heath host North Wales Crusaders.

West Hull go to Dewsbury, while Siddal will face Newcastle if they can beat Workington in their rearranged tie.

Seven-time winners Widnes Vikings, who enter at this stage of the competition for the first time since 2011, will go to Oldham - who themselves have lifted the trophy three times.

Sheffield Eagles, who stunned Wigan in 1998's final, entertain Leigh Centurions in an all-Championship tie.

The ties will be played over the weekend of 30-31 March.

Fourth round draw

Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls

Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets

Featherstone Lions v Doncaster

Barrow Raiders v York City Knights

Hunslet v Halifax

Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions

Dewsbury Rams v West Hull

Workington/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder

Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders

Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane

Oldham v Widnes Vikings