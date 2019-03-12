Challenge Cup fourth round draw: Keighley Cougars face derby against Bradford Bulls
Keighley Cougars have been handed a West Yorkshire derby date with five-times winners Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup fourth round.
Community club Lock Lane, from Castleford, travel to Batley Bulldogs for another all-Yorkshire encounter.
Fellow amateurs Featherstone Lions will be at home to Doncaster, and Thatto Heath host North Wales Crusaders.
West Hull go to Dewsbury, while Siddal will face Newcastle if they can beat Workington in their rearranged tie.
Seven-time winners Widnes Vikings, who enter at this stage of the competition for the first time since 2011, will go to Oldham - who themselves have lifted the trophy three times.
Sheffield Eagles, who stunned Wigan in 1998's final, entertain Leigh Centurions in an all-Championship tie.
The ties will be played over the weekend of 30-31 March.
Fourth round draw
Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls
Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets
Featherstone Lions v Doncaster
Barrow Raiders v York City Knights
Hunslet v Halifax
Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions
Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions
Dewsbury Rams v West Hull
Workington/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder
Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders
Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane
Oldham v Widnes Vikings