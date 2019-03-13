James Greenwood: Hull KR forward out for season with knee injury

James Greenwood had made five appearances for Hull KR this season

Hull KR prop James Greenwood has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the win over Wakefield Trinity on Sunday and will have surgery "in the coming weeks".

The former Salford, London Broncos and Wigan Warriors man had made five appearances for the Robins this season.

Meanwhile, utility forward Ryan Lannon, 23, has undergone surgery to reconstruct ankle ligaments and will be out for 10 weeks.