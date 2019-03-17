Tom Johnstone: Wakefield Trinity's England winger out for season

Tom Johnstone's six tries this season included a hat-trick against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Wakefield and England winger Tom Johnstone has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments in Friday's win at Hull FC.

The 23-year-old will have an operation on his left knee in the coming weeks.

It is the second such injury he has suffered in the past two years, having previously hurt his right knee.

Johnstone, who marked his England debut with a hat-trick against France in October, is Super League's joint top try scorer with six after six games.

Wakefield chairman Michael Carter said he is "devastated" for the the player.

"I know he had his sights set on a fantastic season and a Great Britain tour at the end of it, and to be cruelly struck down for the second time in two years is incredible bad luck," Carter said.