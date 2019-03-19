Widnes Vikings surprise young fan who donated savings with new bike

Widnes set up the surprise to treat fan Jackson Riley who donated his savings to support his team

Jackson Riley had painstakingly saved up for a new bike, but when his beloved Widnes Vikings were in danger of going out of business in February there was only one place his money was going.

It went into the 'Vikings Quids In' fundraising pot to help save his favourite rugby league team and, happily, the Championship club were saved by a takeover.

On hearing about his generosity, Widnes decided to surprised the youngster at Sunday's home game with Bradford Bulls.

He was brought on to the pitch, receiving a stadium-wide round of applause, before being presented with a bike by Widnes players Dom Speakman and Luis Johnson.

Vikings chairman Chris Price said: "Since the club went into administration, we have seen an incredible response from the local community, along with fans across the rugby league family.

"We were genuinely touched to see the comments made by Jackson regarding the money he had saved up for a new bike, as it highlighted just how much Widnes Vikings means to the people of the town.

"So, as a board, we decided to surprise Jackson and present him with a bike on the pitch on Sunday, and to see his reaction was priceless.

"Without the support of our members, fans and the people of the local community we would not have been able to save this great club, so it was nice to give something back."

To add to a good day all round for Jackson, Widnes beat Bradford 25-20 for their fifth win of the season - and brought their points total to minus two.

Widnes, relegated from Super League last season, were deducted 12 points as a result of going into administration.