Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Wakefield half back Danny Brough has five try-assists this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Thursday, 21 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield will be without winger Tom Johnstone for the rest of the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the win at Hull FC.

Danny Kirmond serves a one-match ban and Bill Tupou (knee) is out so Max Jowitt, Jordan Baldwinson and Keegan Hirst come in.

Warrington are forced into one change following the suspended Ben Westwood's red card against Wigan.

Head coach Steve Price recalls Harvey Livett to the Wire's 19-man squad.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Baldwinson, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Wood.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.